Moyers, Rodriguez lead West Virginia to 4-2 win over Greenville

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Nick Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Steven Moyers allowed just four hits over seven innings as the West Virginia Power defeated the Greenville Drive 4-2 on Friday.

The single by Rodriguez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Power a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Keegan McGovern hit an RBI single and Rodriguez scored on a forceout.

In the top of the ninth, Greenville cut into the lead on a solo home run by Alan Marrero.

Starters Moyers and Chase Shugart both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Moyers (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run. Shugart went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hunter Haworth (1-4) went one inning, allowing three runs and three hits to take the loss. He also struck out two and walked one.

Marrero homered and singled for the Drive.