Blues look to secure Stanley Cup Final victory over the Bruins

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: St. Louis leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 2-1.

The Blues are 24-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Bruins have gone 20-15-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly has recorded 77 total points while scoring 28 goals and collecting 49 assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Marchand has collected 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 64 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Zdeno Chara: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).