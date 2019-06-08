Gibson leads Erie to 3-2 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Sergio Alcantara touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Trenton Thunder 3-2 on Saturday.

Alcantara scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

The single by Cam Gibson scored Alcantara to give the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead.

After Trenton scored two runs in the first inning, Erie tied the game 2-2 after Cole Peterson scored on an error in the second inning and Gibson scored on an error in the fifth.

Gibson singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win.

Starter Matt Manning (5-3) got the win while Brooks Kriske (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.