Perez leads Campeche over Yucatan 6-3

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Fernando Perez had two hits and two RBI as the Piratas de Campeche beat the Leones de Yucatan 6-3 on Saturday.

Campeche took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Perez that scored Jay Austin.

The Leones cut into the deficit in the second inning when Walter Ibarra hit an RBI single, driving in Leo Heras.

The Piratas later added a run in the third and two in the fifth. In the third, Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit an RBI single, while Perez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Rodriguez in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Campeche right-hander Francisco Campos (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Manny Parra (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Heras singled three times, scoring two runs for the Leones.