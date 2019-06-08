Arias’ double leads Lake Elsinore to 4-2 win over Lancaster

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 4-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday.

The double by Arias, part of a three-run inning, gave the Storm a 1-0 lead before Olivier Basabe hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Lancaster answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to get within one, including a solo home run by Luis Castro.

The Storm tacked on another run in the eighth when Jeisson Rosario scored on a groundout.

Nick Kuzia (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lancaster starter Will Gaddis (3-5) took the loss in the California League game.