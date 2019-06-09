Rizzo leads Modesto to 4-1 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Rizzo had two hits and scored two runs as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Visalia Rawhide 4-1 on Saturday.

Down 2-0 in the seventh, Visalia cut into the lead when Luis Alejandro Basabe hit an RBI single, driving in L.T. Tolbert.

Modesto answered in the next half-inning when Cal Raleigh hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rizzo.

The Nuts tacked on another run in the ninth when Johnny Adams hit an RBI double, driving in Nick Thurman.

Modesto starter Ian McKinney (4-3) picked up the win after scattering six hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jeff Bain (4-4) took the tough loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and six hits over seven innings.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Rawhide did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Tolbert doubled twice and singled twice for the Rawhide. Renae Martinez reached base four times.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 9-4 against Modesto this season.