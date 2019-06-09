Strasburg scheduled to start for Nationals at Padres

Washington Nationals (29-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-32, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (6-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-4, 2.97 ERA, .89 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will play at PETCO Park Sunday.

The Padres are 18-19 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 96 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads them with 19, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 14-20 on the road. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.71. Max Scherzer leads the team with a 2.83 earned run average. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-1. Scherzer earned his fourth victory and Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Eric Lauer took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 69 hits and has 36 RBIs. Reyes is 6-for-31 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 63 hits and has 15 RBIs. Trea Turner has 13 hits and is batting .262 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .215 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).