FIFA official mixes up coaches of Scotland, England before rivals’ World Cup match

During a news conference ahead of Scotland’s first match in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, an official introduced Shelley Kerr, the 49-year-old manager of Scotland’s national women’s team, as “the coach of the England team.”

Video shows Kerr laughing at the announcer’s mistake as she leans in and corrects, “Scotland.”

"The coach of the England team, Shelley Kerr..."



A World Cup official got a little confused at today's press conference pic.twitter.com/HohC8nlgh1 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 8, 2019

When Kerr informs the announcer of his mistake, he exclaims, “No!” as the room erupts into giggles and a few boos, the video shows.

“That’s probably the last mistake I hope to make,” the announcer says. “Sorry about that.”

Scotland fans praised Kerr’s response on social media, with one user writing, “She wasn’t going to let that slide.”

England was the favorite heading into today’s match, according to CBS Sports, and defeated Scotland 2-1.

