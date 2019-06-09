Alvarez’s homer leads Tijuana to 20-11 win over Laguna

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 20-11 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Sunday.

The home run by Alvarez started the scoring in a seven-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Tijuana took the lead when Jesus Valdez scored on an error and then scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Leandro Castro.

Tijuana later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run fifth, when Junior Lake hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Carlos Peguero to help finish off the blowout.

Tijuana starter Michael Mariot (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gomez (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Ciro Norzagaray homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Algodoneros.

Tijuana improved to 8-4 against Laguna this season.