Sports
Duke-Vanderbilt Linescore
Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0
Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0
Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).
W_Raby. L_Chillari.
Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0
Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0
Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).
W_Raby. L_Chillari.
Warren East pitcher Katie Gardner was named 2019 Kentucky Miss Softball.KEEP READING
Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments