Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Chicago Cubs (37-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-31, second in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (6-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Chicago are set to begin a three-game series.

The Rockies are 18-12 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. David Dahl leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Cubs are 13-16 on the road. Chicago has hit 102 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .594. Daniel Murphy is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is batting .276. Javier Baez is 9-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).