Marin, Reyes spur DSL Tigers1 to 11-2 win over DSL Rangers2

, (AP) -- Adinso Reyes homered and had four hits, driving in two, and Lisandro Marin allowed just two hits over five innings as the DSL Tigers1 defeated the DSL Rangers2 11-2 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Tigers1 swept the short two-game series.

Marin (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two runs.

DSL Tigers1 scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Cesar Calderon that scored Pedro Garcia.

Wilson Castillo (0-1) went three innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.