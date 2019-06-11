The United States makes an early statement with rout of Thailand. Watch all 13 goals

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament.

It hasn’t always been an easy first week for the favorites at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Japan, the 2015 runner-up, settled for a scoreless draw with Argentina on Monday. Sweden, a top-10 team, needed two late goals to avoid a draw with Chile.

Perennial powers like Germany, England and Canada each only won by a single goal. The United States, however, is not a typical favorite.

The defending champion United States headed to France as the overwhelming favorite to win its record fourth Women’s World Cup and reminded everyone why in its Group F opener Tuesday against Thailand in Rennes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The United States scored its first goal in the 12th minute, took a commanding three-goal lead in halftime, then erupted for four goals in a six-minute stretch of the second half to rout Thailand, 13-0, at Staude Auguste-Delaune.

The goals: five from Alex Morgan, two from newcomers Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, and one each from Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd.

Those six minutes in the second half — from the 50th minute through the 56th — were the perfectly encapsulation for what the United States can do that most other countries can’t.

Three different players scored the four goals, and veterans and newcomers alike chipped in. It started with Mewis, who finished a feed from Megan Rapinoe for her first World Cup goal.

Morgan and Mewis knocked home the next two, and Lavelle finished the barrage with her second goal in her debut off an assist from Mewis. The United States can score in such a wide variety of ways it isn’t privy to an upset possibility in the way other top-flight teams are.

The United States didn’t take its foot off the gas either. A 7-0 lead stretched to 8-0 to get Morgan a hat trick, then climbed to 9-0 when Rapinoe outran the Thailand defense to send home a long cross. Why not go for 10? Morgan scored her fourth on an easy shot from the middle of the box after Rapinoe weaved through the left side of the Thailand defense.

Miss any of the action? Check out all 13 of the United States’ goals:

IT'S THREE! @LindseyHoran pounces on the loose ball in the box off a Tobin Heath free kick. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/73zdchSWeA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Sam Mewis got the @USWNT’s second-half goal fest started with her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal pic.twitter.com/GgC19jlGAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The rout is on!



Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

LAVELLE AGAIN!@roselavelle matches Sam Mewis with a brace of her own and it is SEVEN for the @USWNT pic.twitter.com/aAA9DH643v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Alex Morgan notches a hat trick as USWNT continues absolutely obliterating Thailand.pic.twitter.com/zJxmPM2D84 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 11, 2019

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA!



Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN



Her 4th goal of the match makes it for USA pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! @alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

NO MERCY! @CarliLLoyd was not going to come up empty on a record-setting night for the @USWNT. pic.twitter.com/ifWl0kgYIn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019