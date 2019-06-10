Mount’s single leads Daytona over Lakeland in 10 innings

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Daytona Tortugas to a 4-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tortugas and a four-game winning streak for the Flying Tigers.

Fairchild scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Bruce Yari.

The Tortugas tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Dylan Harris hit an RBI single, scoring Drew Mount.

Daytona starter Ryan Lillie went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out three. Ryan Nutof (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Wladimir Pinto (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Daytona remains undefeated against Lakeland this season at 4-0.