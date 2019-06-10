Pena hits two homers as Sacramento defeats New Orleans 7-2

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Francisco Pena hit a pair of homers, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 7-2 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Monday.

Chris Shaw and Henry Ramos also homered for the River Cats.

The home runs by Pena, both solo shots, came in the fifth off Dustin Beggs and in the eighth off Tommy Eveld.

Sacramento left-hander Andrew Suarez (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Beggs (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.