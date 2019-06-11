Latimore’s single leads Quintana Roo to 4-2 win over Yucatan

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Quincy Latimore hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 4-2 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Tuesday.

The single by Latimore, part of a two-run inning, gave the Tigres a 3-2 lead before Latimore scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Yucatan grabbed the lead on a single by Alex Valdez that scored Jorge Flores and Alex Liddi. Quintana Roo answered in the third inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Luis Ivan Rodriguez (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ronald Belisario (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 3-1 against Yucatan this season.