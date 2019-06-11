Gonzalez hits walk-off double, Oaxaca beats Puebla 6-5

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Pericos de Puebla 6-5 on Monday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Pericos.

Luis Diego Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Guerreros scored one run in the seventh before Puebla answered in the next half-inning when Jesus Arredondo scored on a groundout to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Pedro Rodriguez (4-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking two to get the win. Ryan Kelly (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Mexican League game.

Julian Ornelas homered twice and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Gonzalez doubled twice and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Nick Torres doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs for the Pericos.