Tampa Bay faces Oakland, aims to build on Morton’s solid performance

Oakland Athletics (33-34, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (5-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against Oakland.

The Rays are 18-14 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the MLB. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .341.

The Athletics are 15-19 on the road. Oakland has hit 102 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Rays with 66 hits and is batting .299. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .510. Stephen Piscotty is 7-for-37 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).