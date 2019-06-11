Seattle opens 3-game series at Minnesota

Seattle Mariners (28-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-21, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (5-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Seattle match up to begin the three-game series.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Twins are 19-9 in home games. Minnesota has hit 125 home runs this season, second in the majors. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 19, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 15-19 on the road. Seattle has hit a league-leading 126 home runs this season. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 20, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 52 RBIs and is batting .272. C.J. Cron is 10-for-32 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 RBIs and is batting .273. Encarnacion is 10-for-36 with a double, seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.44 ERA

Mariners: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).