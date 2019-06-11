Urbina’s homer leads DSL Twins to 6-2 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Misael Urbina hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Twins to a 6-2 win over the DSL Angels on Tuesday.

The home run by Urbina scored Jose Rosario and Saul Puente to break a scoreless tie.

The DSL Angels cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Natanael Santana hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Twins later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Rosario scored on a wild pitch and Urbina scored on an error, while Rosario scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Carlos Gutierrez (2-0) got the win in relief while Daniel Rojas (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.