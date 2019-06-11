Ortega’s homer leads DSL Phillies Red to 11-4 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Junior Ortega hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to an 11-4 win over the DSL Yankees on Tuesday.

The home run by Ortega, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies Red a 5-2 lead before Jefferson Encarnacion hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Phillies Red later added three runs in the sixth and two in the ninth to put the game away.

Cristian Lima (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Yankees starter Brandom Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Kevin Alcantara tripled, doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the DSL Yankees. Alexander Vargas tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.