Paez hits walk-off single, Binghamton beats Trenton 7-6

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Michael Paez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Trenton Thunder 7-6 on Tuesday.

David Thompson scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Will Toffey and then went to third on a walk by Braxton Lee.

The Rumble Ponies scored two runs in the eighth before Trenton answered in the next half-inning when Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Matt Lipka to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Matt Blackham (3-1) allowed 0 runs with a strikeout to get the win. Daniel Alvarez (5-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Eastern League game.

Thompson singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Lee singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.