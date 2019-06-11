Rosario has 3 hits, leads Saltillo to 15-5 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Garabez Rainel Rosario, Manny Rodriguez, Juan Perez and Jorge Vazquez recorded three hits each, as Saltillo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 15-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Rosario homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Saltillo took the lead in the first when Rosario scored on an error and Perez hit a two-run home run.

Laguna answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one on solo home runs by Francisco Ferreiro and Rosa.

Saltillo later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run third, when Henry Urrutia hit a solo home run to help put the game away.

Saltillo starter Raul Carrillo (6-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Frank Garces (4-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up nine runs and 10 hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Saltillo hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

Rosa homered, doubled and singled for the Algodoneros. Ferreiro hit a pair of solo homers.