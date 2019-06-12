Hernandez hits walk-off single in 10th, Quintana Roo beats Yucatan 5-4

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Leones de Yucatan 5-4 on Wednesday.

Yosmany Guerra scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a ground out by Hector Guerrero.

The Tigres tied the game 4-4 when Quincy Latimore hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

The Tigres had four relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Joshua Corrales (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chad Gaudin (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Leones failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Leo Heras homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Leones. Jose Aguilar singled four times, also stealing five bases.

Quintana Roo improved to 4-1 against Yucatan this season.