Perez’s home run leads Saltillo over Laguna in 9 innings

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 3-2 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Reliever Rafael Martin (1-2) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking three to get the win. Roman Pena (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Missael Rivera doubled and singled for the Algodoneros.

The Saraperos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 15-5.