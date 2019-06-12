Froome crashes, out of key Tour de France prep race

Chris Froome has crashed in training and is out of the main preparation race for the Tour de France.

Team INEOS says on Twitter that the four-time Tour champion is "currently on his way to a local hospital and won't start today's fourth stage" of the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

The time-trial stage was a key target for Froome during the eight-day Dauphine race. He took the Dauphine title in three of his four Tour-winning years.

The 26-kilometer (16-mile) stage would have been the British rider's first time-trial test this season.

Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium.