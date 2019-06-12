Sports
This is how social media reacted after a controversial penalty helped France to victory
Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup
With a thrilling Group A match between two of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup’s better sides heading for what looked like a draw, a penalty through VAR (virtual assistant referee) changed the complexion of Wednesday’s battle between tournament host France and Norway in Nice.
Social media had their own reaction to the call that gave France a 2-1 victory to top Group A with six points through two tournament matches.
Here’s a look at the play, involving Norway’s Ingrid Engen and France’s Marion Torrent:
And here’s a sample of the social media reaction:
France plays Nigeria on Monday to conclude group play. A result, either a victory or draw, advances the French to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Comments