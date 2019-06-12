Rosenberg, Gray lead Montgomery to 7-1 win over Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Kenny Rosenberg allowed just six hits over eight innings as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-1 on Wednesday.

Rosenberg (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Montgomery started the scoring in the second inning when Gray hit a two-run home run.

The Biscuits later added two runs in the fourth and sixth innings and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Scott Moss (4-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.