Chiu, Mann lift Rancho Cuca. over Lake Elsinore 9-4

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Marcus Chiu tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 9-4 on Wednesday.

Devin Mann homered and singled with two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Rancho Cuca. went up 5-1 in the third after Nick Yarnall hit a two-run home run.

After Lake Elsinore added two runs, the Storm cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Luis Campusano hit an RBI single, bringing home Allen Cordoba.

Connor Mitchell (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (3-6) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Storm, Esteury Ruiz doubled and singled. Eguy Rosario homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 9-2 against Lake Elsinore this season.