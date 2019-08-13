Sports

Palma’s homer leads Tampa to 4-2 win over Palm Beach

The Associated Press

Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Alexander Palma hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 4-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday.

The home run by Palma scored Oswaldo Cabrera to tie the game 2-2.

The Tarpons took the lead for good in the sixth when Estevan Florial scored when a runner was thrown out.

Starter Janson Junk (4-6) got the win while Patrick Dayton (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Scott Hurst singled four times for the Cardinals. Nick Dunn doubled and singled.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 4-2 against Tampa this season.

