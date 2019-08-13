Perez’s single leads Wilmington to 3-2 win over Lynchburg

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Cristian Perez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 3-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday.

The single by Perez scored Nick Pratto to tie the game 2-2.

The Blue Rocks took the lead for good in the eighth when Pratto hit a solo home run.

Andrew Beckwith (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jonathan Teaney (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Wilmington improved to 8-3 against Lynchburg this season.