Pelletier, Matos lead Lakewood to 6-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ben Pelletier hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Malvin Matos homered and had two hits as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Hagerstown Suns 6-3 on Tuesday.

The home run by Pelletier scored Cole Stobbe to give the BlueClaws a 4-1 lead.

The BlueClaws later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Jonathan Guzman scored on a fielder's choice and Matos scored on a double play to secure the victory.

Tom Sutera (1-2) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Ryan Williamson (4-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.