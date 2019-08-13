Manasa leads Greensboro to 2-0 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Alex Manasa allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers over the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Manasa (9-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

Both runs for Greensboro came in the first inning when Luke Mangieri hit an RBI single and Ji-Hwan Bae stole home.

Sam Long (6-5) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Intimidators were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Greensboro improved to 9-4 against Kannapolis this season.