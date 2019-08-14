Rusconi’s single leads Salem to 7-5 win over Frederick

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jagger Rusconi hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday.

The single by Rusconi, part of a two-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 6-5 lead before Elih Marrero hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI single, scoring Grant Williams in the third inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. The Keys came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Patrick Dorrian hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Sean Miller.

Salem tied the game 5-5 in the sixth when Garrett Benge hit an RBI single, driving in Williams.

Williams doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for Salem.

Andrew Politi (5-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Kieran Lovegrove (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, Frederick got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. J.C. Escarra singled four times, driving home two runs.