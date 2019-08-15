Paulson’s run leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-3 win over Modesto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson, Jeren Kendall, and Hunter Feduccia scored on an error in the second inning to help the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes secure a 7-3 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday.

The error gave the Quakes a 3-2 lead.

The Quakes later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Rancho Cuca. southpaw John Rooney (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Austin Hutchison (3-11) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over five innings.

Jack Larsen homered and singled for the Nuts. Joe Rizzo homered and singled.