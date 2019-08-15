Ovalles hits walk-off single in 10th, Spokane beats Vancouver 7-6

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Alexander Ovalles hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Spokane Indians defeated the Vancouver Canadians 7-6 on Wednesday.

Blaine Crim scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

The Canadians tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Mc Gregory Contreras hit an RBI double, driving in Philip Clarke as part of a four-run inning.

Reliever Josh Smith (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over one scoreless inning. Mike Pascoe (0-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crim homered twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win. Jake Hoover doubled and singled.