Forbes’ double leads Birmingham to 2-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ti'Quan Forbes hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

Luis Valenzuela scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a ground out by Damek Tomscha.

In the top of the eighth, Birmingham broke a scoreless tie on an out that scored Luis Alexander Basabe. Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Carlos Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan Casteel.

Codi Heuer (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jonathan Aro (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.