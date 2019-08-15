White hits grand slam, leads Midland over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Mikey White hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 16-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the RockHounds and a three-game winning streak for the Sod Poodles.

The grand slam by White gave the RockHounds a 16-3 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Midland. Earlier in the inning, Greg Deichmann hit a three-run home run and Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI single.

Ramirez homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three for Midland. Taylor Motter homered and singled, scoring three runs.

Daulton Jefferies (1-2) got the win in relief while Amarillo starter Pedro Avila (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.