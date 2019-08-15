Colina helps to shut out Chattanooga, Pensacola wins 13-0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Edwar Colina and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 13-0 on Thursday.

Colina (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Johendi Jiminian (3-4) went two innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Pensacola took the lead in the first when Willians Astudillo hit a solo home run and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run.

Pensacola later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run sixth.

The Lookouts were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.