Sierra’s single leads New Orleans over San Antonio in 10 innings

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jesus Sanchez scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-3 win over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday.

Sanchez scored after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, New Orleans added an insurance run when Magneuris Sierra scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Missions tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Tyrone Taylor hit a solo home run.

Brett Graves (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Angel Perdomo (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Taylor homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Missions.