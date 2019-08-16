Castillo’s triple leads AZL D-backs to 5-4 win over AZL Cubs 1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Neyfy Castillo hit a three-run triple in the first inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 5-4 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Friday.

The triple by Castillo scored Leodany Perez, Marshawn Taylor, and Wyatt Mathisen to cut the AZL Cubs 1 lead to 4-3.

The AZL D-backs later tacked on two runs in the second when Taylor hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Mathisen to secure the victory.

Cristian Pacheco (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Paula (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL D-backs remains undefeated against AZL Cubs 1 this season at 4-0.