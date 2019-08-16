Brugman’s homer leads Tacoma to 8-4 win over Fresno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jaycob Brugman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

The home run by Brugman scored Ryan Court to tie the game 3-3.

The Rainiers took the lead for good in the seventh when Brugman hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Fraley.

Dan Altavilla (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Michael Blazek (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brandon Snyder homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Grizzlies.