Butera, Mooney lift Albuquerque over Las Vegas 9-6

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Drew Butera homered and doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 9-6 on Thursday.

Peter Mooney singled three times with two RBIs for Albuquerque.

Up 2-0, Albuquerque batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Mooney.

Trailing 8-2, the Aviators cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Sheldon Neuse.

The Isotopes tacked on another run in the ninth when Drew Weeks hit a solo home run.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (10-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jesus Luzardo (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Aviators, Jorge Mateo tripled and singled, scoring two runs.