Alcantara scheduled to start for Miami against Colorado

Miami Marlins (45-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.45 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (10-8, 4.06 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Miami will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 30-29 on their home turf. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .323.

The Marlins are 20-36 on the road. Miami has hit 100 home runs this season, last in the majors. Brian Anderson leads the club with 20, averaging one every 21.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 142 hits and is batting .323. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-33 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 52 extra base hits and is batting .255. Starlin Castro is 16-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .291 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .281 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).