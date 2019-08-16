Dilone leads DSL Braves over DSL Royals1 3-2

, (AP) -- Jose Dilone singled twice as the DSL Braves beat the DSL Royals1 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

DSL Royals1 started the scoring in the second inning when Jose Freites hit a solo home run.

The DSL Braves took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Kelvin Pena and Jeremy Celedonio drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.

The DSL Royals1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jaswel De Los Santos stole home in the sixth inning to cut the DSL Braves lead to 3-2.

DSL Braves right-hander Rainiery Rodriguez (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luilly Ovalle (3-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Freites homered and singled for the DSL Royals1.