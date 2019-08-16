Sports
Sharp’s double leads Columbia to 6-2 win over Rome
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Brian Sharp hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 6-2 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.
The double by Sharp started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ronny Mauricio scored on a groundout and Chase Chambers hit a two-run home run.
Following the big inning, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Justin Dean hit an RBI double and Brendan Venter scored on a groundout.
The Fireflies tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Miguel Medina scored on an error.
Chambers homered and singled, driving in two runs for Columbia.
Alec Kisena (4-2) got the win in relief while Rome starter Dilmer Mejia (7-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
With the win, Columbia improved to 13-4 against Rome this season.
Comments