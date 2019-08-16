Vizcaino, Perez and Dennis lead Hartford in win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Vance Vizcaino, Arvicent Perez and Matt Dennis each had three hits, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-0 on Friday.

Vizcaino homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

In the top of the first, Hartford took the lead on a solo home run by Vizcaino. The Yard Goats then added three runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Colton Welker drove in two runs and Vizcaino drove in one, while Welker hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Hartford starter Dennis (4-2) picked up the win after allowing six hits over eight scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tony Dibrell (0-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Quinn Brodey singled four times for the Rumble Ponies. Binghamton was blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Hartford staff recorded its 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Hartford improved to 5-2 against Binghamton this season.