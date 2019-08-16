Guzman’s single leads Lexington over Kannapolis in 10 innings

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jeison Guzman hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lexington Legends to a 2-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Friday.

Rubendy Jaquez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Guzman.

Reliever Kyle Hinton (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Austin Conway (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.