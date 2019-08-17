Los Angeles tries for series sweep over Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-42, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-2, 1.45 ERA) Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.24 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Atlanta with a win.

The Braves are 34-27 on their home turf. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Dodgers are 34-26 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 215 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 41, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-3. Adam Kolarek notched his fifth victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Sean Newcomb took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is batting .308. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-44 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 41 home runs and is batting .318. Muncy is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .281 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Kristopher Negron: (nose), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).