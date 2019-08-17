AP source: QB Josh McCown joins Eagles, ends retirement

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Philadelphia Eagles have signed 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown. He is coming out of retirement to join his ninth team and play his 17th season.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hasn't announced the move.

McGowan provides insurance behind Carson Wentz. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night's game with a head injury.

Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He's completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating.